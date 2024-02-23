MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.41 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $170.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,647.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,278. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,671.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.92.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,310,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.