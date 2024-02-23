MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 114,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

