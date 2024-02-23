MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients updated its FY24 guidance to $6.12-$6.23 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.120-6.230 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 462,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,322. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

