Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.53

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.53 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 98.95 ($1.25). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.23), with a volume of 132,814 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.58.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

