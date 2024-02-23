Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 303161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Microsaic Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

