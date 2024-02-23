Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $812.72

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 812.72 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 858 ($10.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.70), with a volume of 18,808 shares changing hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £469.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,326.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 817.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 674.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($383.03). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £288 ($362.63). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($383.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 866 shares of company stock worth $671,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

