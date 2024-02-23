Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is Cadence Bank’s Largest Position

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA makes up approximately 12.6% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadence Bank owned 1.98% of Murphy USA worth $143,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MUSA traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,480. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $414.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.