Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 3.8%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 31,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36.

About Nanalysis Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.