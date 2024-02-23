Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 22,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 60,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

