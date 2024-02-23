Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 773,830 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $93,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 1,178,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

