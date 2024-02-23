Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,748 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $114,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.76. 383,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,315. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

