Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $189,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.52. 4,329,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,436. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

