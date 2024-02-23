Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $101,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 570,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.