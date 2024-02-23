Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,457 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $171,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $320.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,683. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.