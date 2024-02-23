Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 71,287 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $97,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $164.46. 1,408,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

