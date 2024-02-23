NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,625.04

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,625.04 ($20.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.52). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.64), with a volume of 23,767 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,623.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of £737.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.10 and a beta of 0.74.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,324.79%.

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

About NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Pawan Dhir bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($322.34). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

