Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Hits $38.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $448.11 million and approximately $38.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,161.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00518823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00134403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00241969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00145610 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,287,550,469 coins and its circulating supply is 43,595,468,110 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.