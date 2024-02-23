NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,882. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.