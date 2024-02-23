Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 13,849,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,471. Newmont has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.