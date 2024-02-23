Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.24. 694,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,585. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

