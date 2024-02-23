NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

