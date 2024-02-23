NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.08 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.20. 695,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

