Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.