Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,702,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,941,000 after buying an additional 92,804 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 55,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $530.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.