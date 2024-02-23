Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $67,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.