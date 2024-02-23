Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.81. 113,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,836. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

