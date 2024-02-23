North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.17

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.17 and traded as high as C$39.98. North West shares last traded at C$39.64, with a volume of 69,614 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

North West Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.19.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of C$616.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3406408 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. In other North West news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

