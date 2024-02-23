Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

