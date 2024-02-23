Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.28. 518,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,441. The stock has a market cap of C$35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$113.27.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

