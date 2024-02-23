Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.28. 518,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,441. The stock has a market cap of C$35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$113.27.
Nutrien Company Profile
