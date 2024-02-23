NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. NV5 Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.060 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 329.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 378,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $6,962,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

