NYM Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $143.28 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,582,255 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 689,582,254.595574 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19993308 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,771,019.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.