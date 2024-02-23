Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.50

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 5286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.79).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.88. The company has a market cap of £947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

