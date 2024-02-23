ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. ON24 updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 677,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.50. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $40,667.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,360 shares of company stock worth $1,154,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

