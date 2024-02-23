ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

OGS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,395,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $33,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

