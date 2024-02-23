OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Announces Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. TheStreet downgraded OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

