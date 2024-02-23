Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.40

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and traded as high as $73.36. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

