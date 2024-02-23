Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.40

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and traded as high as $73.36. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 218 shares traded.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orient Overseas (International)
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.