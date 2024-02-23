Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC reduced its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349,382 shares during the quarter. Orla Mining makes up about 4.8% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 213,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.