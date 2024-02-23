Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.87. Approximately 1,442,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 874,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

OLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Corporate insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

