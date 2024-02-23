OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

