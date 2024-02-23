OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,889. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 453,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

