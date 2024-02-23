OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 3,416,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

