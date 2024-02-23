Oxen Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $6,351.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00523017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00136570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00243646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00145034 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,832,836 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

