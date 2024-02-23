PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $94.57 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $94.57 million and $734,712.30 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.34019047 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,123,340.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

