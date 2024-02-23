Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.12. 224,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $535.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.98.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

