Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $215.25 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.