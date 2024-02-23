Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $3.17 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $215.26 million and $3.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

