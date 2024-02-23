Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 29,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 161,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 283.32%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.