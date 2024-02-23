Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 29,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 161,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 283.32%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

