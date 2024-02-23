Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.54.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE PPL traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 739,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,204. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.65.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

