Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.12

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $19.60. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 23,725 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

