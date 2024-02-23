Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PEBO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

